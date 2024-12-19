Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC set a C$16.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.28.

Shares of FRU stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.43. The company had a trading volume of 103,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,802. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.78.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

