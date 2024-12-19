freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded freenet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on freenet
freenet Stock Performance
freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $679.75 million for the quarter.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than freenet
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.