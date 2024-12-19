Future Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:FBM) Insider Robert(Rob) Waugh Buys 2,018,001 Shares

Future Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:FBM – Get Free Report) insider Robert(Rob) Waugh acquired 2,018,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,324.02 ($22,561.50).
Robert(Rob) Waugh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Robert(Rob) Waugh bought 315,000 shares of Future Battery Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,670.00 ($3,521.74).
