Future Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:FBM) Insider Robert(Rob) Waugh Buys 2,018,001 Shares

Future Battery Minerals Limited (ASX:FBM – Get Free Report) insider Robert(Rob) Waugh acquired 2,018,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,324.02 ($22,561.50).

On Monday, December 16th, Robert(Rob) Waugh bought 315,000 shares of Future Battery Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,670.00 ($3,521.74).

Future Battery Minerals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium, nickel, zinc, gold, copper, and base and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Saints Nickel projects covering an area of 20 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and the Leinster Nickel project situated in Western Australia.

