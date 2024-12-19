FY2024 EPS Estimates for TSE:BHC Boosted by Zacks Research

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $5.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.21. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.36 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,304.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE BHC traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.62. 30,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$5.45 and a 1 year high of C$15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.93.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

