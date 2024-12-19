FY2025 Earnings Forecast for LRMR Issued By HC Wainwright

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.57). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

LRMR stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 240,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,062. The stock has a market cap of $257.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 27.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,566,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,467 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 225,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 235,865 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 37.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 165,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 102,009 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

