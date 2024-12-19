George Nickolas Paspalas Acquires 5,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Director George Nickolas Paspalas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.79 per share, with a total value of C$68,950.00.
Kinross Gold Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.97. The company has a market cap of C$16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.58.
Kinross Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinross Gold
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kinross Gold
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.