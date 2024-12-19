George Nickolas Paspalas Acquires 5,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Director George Nickolas Paspalas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.79 per share, with a total value of C$68,950.00.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.97. The company has a market cap of C$16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.58.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.70.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

