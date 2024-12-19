GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$65.00.

About GFL ENVIRON-TS

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

