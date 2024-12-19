GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.63. GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) shares last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 676,112 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09.

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

