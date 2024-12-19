Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading Down 22.2% – Here’s Why

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Goldbank Mining Trading Down 22.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About Goldbank Mining

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

