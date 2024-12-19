Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 26400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

