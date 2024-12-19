Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Stock Price Down 21.1% – Should You Sell?

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 147,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 600% from the average daily volume of 21,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 21.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

