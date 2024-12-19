Gregory B. Maffei Sells 125,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.68. 153,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,102. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $100.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.66). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDA. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

Recommended Stories

