Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 29,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 60,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

