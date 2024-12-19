Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 2,828 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $483,757.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,814,275.66. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 19th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,069 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.43, for a total value of $186,465.67.
Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.4 %
Guidewire Software stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.06. 1,266,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,458. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $209.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.94, a P/E/G ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Guidewire Software
Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $55,000.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.