Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 2,828 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $483,757.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,814,275.66. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,069 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.43, for a total value of $186,465.67.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.06. 1,266,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,458. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $209.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.94, a P/E/G ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

