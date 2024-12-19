Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 23,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 73,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

