Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Shares Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 13,184,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 4,464,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

