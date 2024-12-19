HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXK. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.21 million, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.62. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,125,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,994,000 after acquiring an additional 658,215 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,452,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 453,869 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $964,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

