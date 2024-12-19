Head-To-Head Review: Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) vs. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 17.47% -1.07% -0.68% Altus Power 19.18% 4.79% 1.16%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $1.08 billion 1.52 $200.00 million $2.18 8.03 Altus Power $185.99 million 3.11 -$9.35 million $0.22 16.36

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Altus Power”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. NextEra Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altus Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NextEra Energy Partners and Altus Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 2 11 4 0 2.12 Altus Power 1 1 5 2 2.89

NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.57%. Altus Power has a consensus target price of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 44.84%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Altus Power.

Volatility & Risk

NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.0%. Altus Power pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 44.2%. NextEra Energy Partners pays out 168.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Altus Power pays out 722.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Altus Power beats NextEra Energy Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

