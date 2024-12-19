Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 169.48 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.15), with a volume of 1205653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.19).
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £567.43 million, a PE ratio of 503.28 and a beta of 0.87.
Henderson European Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Henderson European Trust’s payout ratio is 1,764.71%.
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
