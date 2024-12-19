Henderson European Trust (LON:HET) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 169.48 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.15), with a volume of 1205653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.19).

Henderson European Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £567.43 million, a PE ratio of 503.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Henderson European Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Henderson European Trust’s payout ratio is 1,764.71%.

Insider Activity

About Henderson European Trust

In related news, insider Marco Bianconi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £1,730 ($2,175.01). Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

