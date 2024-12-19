HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance
HXPLF opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. HEXPOL AB has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $12.94.
HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile
