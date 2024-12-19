HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

HXPLF opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. HEXPOL AB has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $12.94.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.