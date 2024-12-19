Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Announces Retirement of Director and Appointment of New CFO

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Director Walter T. Colquitt III has officially retired from the company’s Board of Directors, effective December 18, 2024. Dr. Colquitt, who was also a member of the Board for the company’s principal operating subsidiary, Home Federal Bank, and a part of the Compensation Committee, cited personal reasons for his resignation, emphasizing that it was not due to any disagreements with the company. Home Federal Bancorp expressed gratitude for Dr. Colquitt’s exceptional service to both the Board of Directors and the Bank since their inception in 2005 and 1993 respectively.
With the departure of Dr. Colquitt, the Board has taken measures to fill the vacancy by appointing Director Thomas Steen Trawick Jr. to the Compensation Committee.
Mr. Ezernack brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having served as the Bank’s Vice President and Controller since August 2023. Prior to this role, he held various accounting positions, including Accounting Manager for Highland Clinic, APMC, and roles at Ilios Resources, Inc. and Smith, Pugh & Seal, LLP.
The company did not report any financial statements or exhibits in this filing. The sole exhibit included in the report was a Cover Page Interactive Data File.
The filing was signed by James R. Barlow, the Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, on December 18, 2024.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s 8K filing here.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
