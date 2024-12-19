Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Announces Retirement of Director and Appointment of New CFO

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Director Walter T. Colquitt III has officially retired from the company’s Board of Directors, effective December 18, 2024. Dr. Colquitt, who was also a member of the Board for the company’s principal operating subsidiary, Home Federal Bank, and a part of the Compensation Committee, cited personal reasons for his resignation, emphasizing that it was not due to any disagreements with the company. Home Federal Bancorp expressed gratitude for Dr. Colquitt’s exceptional service to both the Board of Directors and the Bank since their inception in 2005 and 1993 respectively.

With the departure of Dr. Colquitt, the Board has taken measures to fill the vacancy by appointing Director Thomas Steen Trawick Jr. to the Compensation Committee.

Furthermore, in line with a transition agreement made on February 14, 2024, Glen W. Brown, the current Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company and the Bank, will transition to the role of Treasurer at the Bank, effective January 1, 2025. Simultaneously, Brad Ezernack, aged 35 and currently serving as the Bank’s Vice President and Controller, has been appointed as Mr. Brown’s successor. Mr. Ezernack will officially take on the roles of Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer starting January 1, 2025, and will be working closely with Mr. Brown to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr. Ezernack brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having served as the Bank’s Vice President and Controller since August 2023. Prior to this role, he held various accounting positions, including Accounting Manager for Highland Clinic, APMC, and roles at Ilios Resources, Inc. and Smith, Pugh & Seal, LLP.

The company did not report any financial statements or exhibits in this filing. The sole exhibit included in the report was a Cover Page Interactive Data File.

The filing was signed by James R. Barlow, the Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, on December 18, 2024.

