IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMG. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.39.

IMG opened at C$7.36 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$8.80. The company has a market cap of C$4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In related news, Director Renaud Adams purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,102.80. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 16,800 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$136,080.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

