Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.94), with a volume of 497659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.50 ($3.07).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 560 ($7.00) to GBX 510 ($6.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 344.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 373.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £294.31 million, a P/E ratio of 741.94, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,032.26%.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

