Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.94), with a volume of 497659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.50 ($3.07).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 560 ($7.00) to GBX 510 ($6.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Impax Asset Management Group
Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance
Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,032.26%.
About Impax Asset Management Group
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Impax Asset Management Group
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- What is a support level?
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.