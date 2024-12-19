Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,507.55. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,095.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,412 shares of company stock worth $12,228,259 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,353,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,919,123. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $755.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $96.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

