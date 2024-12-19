Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ARM by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,790,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ARM by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARM by 21.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth $33,207,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.32.

ARM stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,534,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,213,920. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 222.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.67. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

