Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,798. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

