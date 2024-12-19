Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in RTX by 1,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after buying an additional 1,686,007 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 47.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after acquiring an additional 792,830 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 976,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,309,000 after purchasing an additional 702,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.93.

RTX traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $115.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

