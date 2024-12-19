Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Indra Sistemas Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 5.17%.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

