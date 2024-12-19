InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Holds 2024 Annual General Meeting – Elects Directors and Appoints Auditor

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently announced the outcomes of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, which took place on December 18, 2024. During the meeting, all agenda items were voted upon by the shareholders.

The first proposal put forward for consideration was the election of directors. Shareholders approved the election of four director nominees to serve until the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are appointed. However, the election of Ms. Janet Grove saw votes withheld. Consequently, as per the Corporation’s Majority Voting Policy, Ms. Grove has offered her resignation, pending review by the Board’s Nominating & Governance Committee.

The voting results for the election of the Board members are as follows:

– Eric A. Adams: 96.67% votes for, 3.33% votes withheld

– Andrew Hull: 96.69% votes for, 3.31% votes withheld

– Janet Grove: 44.26% votes for, 55.74% votes withheld

– Bryan Baldasare: 96.66% votes for, 3.34% votes withheld

– Nicole Lemerond: 96.67% votes for, 3.33% votes withheld

The second proposal on the agenda was the appointment of Marcum LLP, operating as CBIZ LLP post-merger, as the independent registered public accounting firm until the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders or until a successor is determined. Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of this appointment, with 93.706% of the votes.

Following the meeting, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued a press release on December 18, 2024, disclosing the voting results and any pertinent details. The full details and press release are available as part of the report filed on SEDAR.

InMed Pharmaceuticals, a company focused on developing small molecule drug candidates, is committed to addressing diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Their pipeline includes programs targeting Alzheimer’s, ocular, and dermatological conditions.

Investors seeking further information can contact Colin Clancy, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at +1 604 416 0999 or via email at [email protected].

Please note that forward-looking information and statements in the report are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Investors are encouraged to review the complete discussion of risks and uncertainties in InMed’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

