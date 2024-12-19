Insider Buying: GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Insider Purchases 79,871 Shares of Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain purchased 79,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$182,425.36 ($113,307.68).

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

GQG Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from GQG Partners’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. GQG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About GQG Partners

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

