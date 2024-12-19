Insider Buying: Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX) CFO Buys $49,999.20 in Stock

Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) CFO Kendal Reed purchased 3,765 shares of Innovex International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $49,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,160.96. This represents a 2.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innovex International Price Performance

INVX opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Innovex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Innovex International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Innovex International

(Get Free Report)

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc, formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.