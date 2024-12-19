Insider Selling: Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Sells 9,329 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.37, for a total value of C$87,412.73.

Michael Lenard Ridley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,320 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.39, for a total transaction of C$87,479.38.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

BDI opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.00. The stock has a market cap of C$563.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.54. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.40 and a 1-year high of C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Black Diamond Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

