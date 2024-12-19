Insider Selling: Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Sells 9,329 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.37, for a total value of C$87,412.73.
Michael Lenard Ridley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,320 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.39, for a total transaction of C$87,479.38.
Black Diamond Group Stock Performance
BDI opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.00. The stock has a market cap of C$563.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.54. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.40 and a 1-year high of C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Black Diamond Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.
About Black Diamond Group
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Black Diamond Group
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.