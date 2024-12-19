Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Sells 1,960 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) Director Len Blackwell sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $12,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,506,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,638,956.80. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cricut Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Cricut stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 253,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,679. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.03.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cricut by 23.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cricut in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cricut by 252,185.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
