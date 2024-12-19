Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,408.08. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DFIN stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.71. 210,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.39. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.55 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 608.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 57,477 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,500.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

