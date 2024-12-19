Insider Selling: J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,887.76. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, December 12th, Claire Spofford sold 6,601 shares of J.Jill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $189,778.75.

NYSE JILL opened at $25.68 on Thursday. J.Jill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $393.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 539.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in J.Jill by 109.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 181,116 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in J.Jill by 39.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 422,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 119,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $3,147,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

