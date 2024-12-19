Insider Selling: Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) VP Sells 1,850 Shares of Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) VP Elizabeth D. Phillips sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $100,214.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,224.47. This represents a 11.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $152.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEQU. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 36.6% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

