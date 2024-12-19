Insider Selling: SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells 5,933 Shares of Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $68,882.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,186.14. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SSTI opened at $12.32 on Thursday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 1.19.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 14.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,354,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 70.0% during the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 88,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundThinking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

