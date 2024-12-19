Insider Selling: SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells 5,933 Shares of Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $68,882.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,186.14. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SoundThinking Price Performance
SSTI opened at $12.32 on Thursday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 1.19.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
SSTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundThinking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
