Insider Selling: The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells 1,126 Shares of Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jim Caldwell sold 1,126 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.89, for a total value of C$55,050.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,783.24. This trade represents a 55.14 % decrease in their position.

North West Price Performance

TSE NWC opened at C$48.97 on Thursday. The North West Company Inc. has a 12 month low of C$37.15 and a 12 month high of C$55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

