Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Sells 7,700 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,700 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $334,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,671,288.80. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, November 21st, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,700 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $321,013.00.

Willdan Group Stock Down 4.1 %

WLDN stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $547.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 2,785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 668,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 645,145 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at $15,608,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at $2,970,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 52,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 42,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

