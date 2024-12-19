Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intapp from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

INTA stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $71.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 22,373 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $1,540,828.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 70,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $4,885,966.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,096 shares in the company, valued at $345,946,187.68. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,197 shares of company stock worth $29,330,511. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 1,054.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $64,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

