IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Shares Down 12.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) dropped 12.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 340.50 ($4.28). Approximately 1,859,043 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 444,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390 ($4.90).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.03) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 335 ($4.21) to GBX 400 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IntegraFin

IntegraFin Stock Performance

IntegraFin Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,109.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 369.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,250.00%.

About IntegraFin

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.