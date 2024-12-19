Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inuvo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

INUV stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.20. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Inuvo worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

