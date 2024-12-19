Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 180,908 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the previous session’s volume of 58,764 shares.The stock last traded at $75.75 and had previously closed at $77.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $539.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

