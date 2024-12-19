Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.01 and last traded at $34.04. 38,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $267.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.