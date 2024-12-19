Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $33,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.
About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
