Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,992 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 268% compared to the typical daily volume of 812 call options.

Insider Activity at Airship AI

In other Airship AI news, CTO Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of Airship AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,400. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Airship AI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Airship AI by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airship AI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Airship AI by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ AISP traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,355,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,828. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Airship AI in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Airship AI

Airship AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.