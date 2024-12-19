iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Plans $0.24 Dividend

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2447 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.
iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84.
About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF
