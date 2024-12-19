iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,605,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 680,327 shares.The stock last traded at $66.01 and had previously closed at $66.10.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,150,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,512,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 870,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,668,000 after acquiring an additional 74,278 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 659,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 506,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 223,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

