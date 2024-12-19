iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2024

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 46,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 74,154 shares.The stock last traded at $50.97 and had previously closed at $51.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1691 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. MA Private Wealth grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.