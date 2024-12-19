iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 46,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 74,154 shares.The stock last traded at $50.97 and had previously closed at $51.66.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1691 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
