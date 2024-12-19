iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0798 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTG opened at $22.72 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Top 3 High-ROIC Stocks to Supercharge Your Wealth Compounding
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Aurora Innovation’s Driverless Tech Is Driving Investor Buzz
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Aehr Test Systems Could Be a Hidden AI Semiconductor Winner
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.